Cantonment Man Charged After Alleged Road Rage Incident

A Cantonment man is facing charges after an alleged road rage incident.

Marvin Eugene Darby, 27, was charged with second degree felony throwing deadly missiles at an occupied vehicle and first degree misdemeanor criminal mischief.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was sitting at the intersection of Pensacola Boulevard when he observed a Chevy Trax driven by Darby and a pickup truck sitting nearby. The trooper said Darby exited his vehicle and began hitting on the hood of the pickup truck. Darby was taken into custody by FHP and turned over to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said he was traveling to church with his 5-year old daughter and exited I-110 onto Airport Boulevard. At the intersection of Airport and Palafox Street, Darby allegedly threw an object which struck the pickup truck’s passenger door, near where the child was sitting. Darby continued to drive aggressively, forcing the pickup in to the median, an arrest report states, before Darby thew another object at the truck which hit the passenger window.

The victim could not identify the objects thrown at his vehicle, but described them as “large and black”. A deputy noted small dents and scratches to the passenger door of the victim’s truck.

Darby told the deputy that it was his accuser that threw objects at his Chevy Trax. The deputy observed pre-existing damage on Darby’s vehicle that had touch-up paint on it.

Darby was released on a $7,500 bond.