Cantonment Man Accused Of Leading Pensacola Police On High Speed Chase

A Cantonment man is facing multiple charges for leading Pensacola Police on high speed chase that ended in a hospital parking lot.

Devin Joshua Marzan was charged with felony fleeing with disregard of safety to person or property, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, obstructing without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A check of the tag on a red Mitsubishi showed that it was not on the assigned vehicle, and a Pensacola Police Department officer attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Olive Road and Johnson Avenue. Marzan turned west onto Johnson Avenue and attempted to flee from the marked PPD unit at speeds exceeding 80 mph, according to an arrest report. He continued, through a red light at Johnson Avenue and Olive and later into the West Florida Hospital parking lot. He struck concrete pillars surrounding a plastic gate, disabling his vehicle, the report continues.

Officers reported finding a digital scale with white powdery residue, along with a metal straw and a plastic straw with residue. The arrest report does not identify the residue.

Marzan ran though the hospital property and across University Avenue “before he fell down and was apprehended” the report states.

Marzan remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $19,500.