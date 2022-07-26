Cantonment Juvenile Injured In I-10 Crash

July 26, 2022

A Cantonment juvenile was sent to the hospital in a crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 31-year old Mobile woman changed lanes and collided with a SUV driven by a a 33-year old Cantonment woman on I-10 near Pine Forest Road.

“The sedan attempted to change lanes to the outside lane, failing to observe the SUV already in the lane. The front right of the sedan was then struck by the front left of the SUV,” according to FHP. Both vehicles traveled off the interstate and into the wood line.

The Cantonment woman and her passengers — boys ages 10 and 11 — received minor injuries. One of the boys was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Mobile woman and her 11-year old passenger were not injured.

Written by William Reynolds 

 