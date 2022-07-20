Escambia County Approves Sheriff’s Budget For The Next Three Years

The Escambia County Commission on Tuesday approved a funding agreement with the Sheriff’s Office for the next three fiscal years.

The interlocal agreement will set the Sheriff’s Office budget from the BOCC at $77.4 million for 2023, $82.7 for 2024 and $88.2 for 2025.

The funds will include all costs for personnel services, operating expenses and capital outlay as required to operate the law enforcement agency.

The agreement also has additional contingency funds of $1.25 million for 2023, $1.25 million for 2024 and $1.5 million in 2025. The contingency funds may be used for additional costs, including but not limited to, increased retirement costs, employee healthcare or higher fuel costs.

If the Sheriff’s reserve funds are not used, they will roll over to the next fiscal year of the agreement, up to a maximum reserve of $2.5 million.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.