Blue Wahoos Get 6-5 Comeback win Over M-Braves

Down 5-0 in the fourth inning, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos stormed back with six unanswered runs to defeat the Mississippi Braves 6-5 on Tuesday night.

A.J. Ladwig (W, 5-3) overcame a shaky start to complete 6.0 innings, giving his offense a chance to come back against the Mississippi pitching staff.

The Braves got a two-run homer from Justyn-Henry Malloy in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead, and collected three consecutive two-out singles in the fourth to extend their lead to 5-0.

Pensacola broke the ice in the fourth on the first of two doubles from Cobie Fletcher-Vance, and José Devers brought in another run with an RBI single. A fielding error from Drew Lugbauer and a wild pitch from Braves starter Dylan Dodd in the fifth drew the deficit to 5-4.

In the sixth, Devin Hairston tied the game with an RBI single and Victor Victor Mesa delivered the game-winning hit with a two-out RBI double against Odalvi Javier (L, 2-3).

Rehabbing Marlins reliever Anthony Bender set the tone for Pensacola’s bullpen performance with a hitless inning of work, and Sean Reynolds and Eli Villalobos (S, 7) repeated the feat to lock down a one-run win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the M-Braves on Wednesday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos