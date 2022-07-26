Blue Wahoos And Marcus Pointe Baptist Church To Hold ‘Baptisms And Baseball’

July 26, 2022

The Blue Wahoos and Marcus Pointe Baptist Church have partnered to hold “Baptisms And Baseball” on Sunday, July 31 at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Following the Blue Wahoos game against the Mississippi Braves that afternoon, any interested fan in attendance will have the opportunity to be baptized by Marcus Point Baptist Church on the field at the stadium.

“We’re excited to partner with Marcus Pointe Baptist to bring this first-of-its-kind event to our ballpark,” team president Jonathan Griffith said. “The idea actually originated with my six-year-old son who came home from church one day and said he wanted to be baptized. I asked where and he said ‘at the ballpark!’ We called Marcus Pointe to see if it would be possible and we’re excited to be able to offer the opportunity to any interested fan.”

The Blue Wahoos game that afternoon will begin at 4:05 p.m with the baptism event following the game’s conclusion.

Tickets are required for the game, but there is no fee to participate in the baptism event. All participants in “Baptisms And Baseball” will receive an exclusive t-shirt from Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, General, Sports, TOP sports 

 