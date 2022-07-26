Blue Wahoos And Marcus Pointe Baptist Church To Hold ‘Baptisms And Baseball’

The Blue Wahoos and Marcus Pointe Baptist Church have partnered to hold “Baptisms And Baseball” on Sunday, July 31 at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Following the Blue Wahoos game against the Mississippi Braves that afternoon, any interested fan in attendance will have the opportunity to be baptized by Marcus Point Baptist Church on the field at the stadium.

“We’re excited to partner with Marcus Pointe Baptist to bring this first-of-its-kind event to our ballpark,” team president Jonathan Griffith said. “The idea actually originated with my six-year-old son who came home from church one day and said he wanted to be baptized. I asked where and he said ‘at the ballpark!’ We called Marcus Pointe to see if it would be possible and we’re excited to be able to offer the opportunity to any interested fan.”

The Blue Wahoos game that afternoon will begin at 4:05 p.m with the baptism event following the game’s conclusion.

Tickets are required for the game, but there is no fee to participate in the baptism event. All participants in “Baptisms And Baseball” will receive an exclusive t-shirt from Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.