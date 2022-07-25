Biloxi Shuckers Take Series Finale Over Wahoos

The Blue Wahoos two-run lead Sunday was short-lived, after the Biloxi Shuckers answered in the fourth inning against pitching star Eury Perez and went on for a 7-3 victory to take the weekend series at MGM Park.

The Shuckers took the series 2-1.

The Blue Wahoos will next face the Mississippi Braves, the Southern League’s top team in the second half, when beginning a six-game homestand against the M-Braves at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday night.