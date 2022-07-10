Billy Wayne (Bill) Sneed

This world lost an amazing and unselfish man on June 23, 2022. died at home in Cantonment, FL, at the age of 81, after a long journey with dementia and a short battle with cancer. Bill will be remembered for his strong devotion to his family, great sense of humor, outrageous storytelling, and a sincere desire to help others.

Bill was born in Russellville, AL, on January 21, 1941, to parents Carrie and Jack Sneed. He graduated from Russellville High School, class of 1960, where he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. Football was always his favorite sport, and he was a lifelong fan of the University of Alabama football team. Roll Tide!!

After graduation, Bill enjoyed a successful career with Chemstrand/ Monsanto Company, working in the research lab in Durham, NC, and then in the 750 Building in Pensacola, FL. He later became a Technical Service Laboratory Coordinator for many years before retiring in 1996 after 35 years with the company.

On June 14, 1974, Bill married the love of his life, best friend, and traveling partner, Ruth Ann Carnley. Bill and Ruth raised three children in a blended family, continued their individual careers, and traveled to all fifty states, usually camping in their RV, and to many other countries. When they could no longer travel long distances, Ruth became Bill’s constant companion and encourager at and near home.

Bill was a member of Ensley Masonic Lodge#278, York Rite, and Scottish Rite. As a member of First United Methodist Church, Pensacola, Bill worked with other retired men doing repairs and restoration, (R & R). He also prepared meals in the church kitchen, served the hungry at Loaves and Fishes, and was a founding member of the Ike Terry Sunday School Class. For many years he volunteered at the information desk at West Florida Hospital. One of his greatest joys was going on fishing trips with his buddies and communing with nature.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his precious grandson Camden, his younger brother Bob, and his dear friend Ralph Lodge.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ruth Ann Sneed, his daughter Sharon Lynne Yetzer of Pensacola, his sons, Todd Alan Carnley of Mobile and Brian David Sneed (Malyn) of Three Rivers, MI, seven grandchildren, three great-grandsons, his sisters, Betty Grissom and Glenda Williams, and his brother, Jackie Sneed (Dean). The family wishes to thank their special nurse Julie from Vitas Health Care for her kindness and care for Bill and Ruth.

A memorial service and celebration of Bill’s life will be held at First United Methodist Church, 6 E Wright Street, Pensacola on Friday, July 15 at 3:00, followed by a reception in the Wright Place. The service will be live streamed on the church website.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church, designated for Fifty Forward Senior Adult Ministry, United Ministries of Pensacola, 257B E. Lee St., Pensacola, FL 32503, or the Alzheimer’s Association