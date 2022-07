Bicyclist Struck By Car In Century

A bicyclist is recovering after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in Century.

The individual was hit by a Chevrolet Malibu at Highway 29 and East Highway 4.

According to the Florida Highway, the bicyclist was transported by Escambia County EMS to Jay Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

The FHP investigation is continuing. The Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.