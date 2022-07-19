Audrey Price Swicegood

Audrey Price Swicegood, age 90, died June 22, 2022 in Pensacola. A native of Live Oak, Florida, she formerly lived in Dothan, Alabama.

She was predeceased by her parents, Clyde K. Price, Virginia Gaskin and stepfather Kirk Gaskin, as well as her brother Ronald K. Price and sister Yvonne Greek.

Survivors include husband Glen M. Swicegood of Pensacola; children Brian (Debbie) of Miami, Luanne Wolf (Steve) of Pensacola, John (Tina) of Elgin, Oklahoma; granddaughters Lauren of Miami and Caelan of Elgin; brother-in-law Kent Swicegood, sister-in law Rose Marie Price and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Audrey was a graduate of Stetson University and The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Ky where she obtained her Master’s in Religious Education. She met and married Glen at SBTS and they lived in Nashville, TN before appointment in 1963 as missionaries to Brazil. In Recife in the Northeast, she taught in the WMU Training School preparing young women for church-related vocations, helped administer the Elisabeth Mein Children’s Home for girls, and was an unusually popular Sunday School teacher in the English Department of Emanuel Baptist Church in Boa Viagem, a church which she and Glen helped to start. Since retirement in 1993 they lived in Dothan, being active in turn at Calvary, Napier, and Bethlehem Baptist churches. Due to declining health she and Glen moved to Pensacola in 2021.

After private interment, a Celebration of Life service will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 416 Bethlehem Road, Dothan, AL. on July 22 at 6:30 p.m., followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, friends may want to make memorial gifts to the International Mission Board of the SBC in Richmond, VA, or to your preferred charity.