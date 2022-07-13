Armed, Dangerous Attempted Murder Suspect Still On The Run

The search is continuing for an attempted murder suspect from Atmore.

Rayvon Desha Madison, age 31 of Atmore, is wanted for attempted murder and multiple other charges.

The Atmore Police Department responded to a residence in Atmore just after midnight June 20 for a domestic disturbance with shots fired and determined Madison was a suspect.

Atmore Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann told NorthEscambia.com that Madison is still at large.

Madison should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police, and should not be approached. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.