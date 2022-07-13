Armed, Dangerous Attempted Murder Suspect Still On The Run

July 13, 2022

The search is continuing for an attempted murder suspect from Atmore.

Rayvon Desha Madison, age 31 of Atmore, is wanted for attempted murder and multiple other charges.

The Atmore Police Department responded to a residence in Atmore just after midnight June 20 for a domestic disturbance with shots fired and determined Madison was a suspect.

Atmore Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann told NorthEscambia.com that Madison is still at large.

Madison should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police, and should not be approached. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 