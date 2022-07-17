Applications Open For Florida Forest Service Carbon Sequestration Program

July 17, 2022

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Sequestering Carbon and Protecting Florida Land Program, a state-funded grant aimed at establishing and protecting robust forest lands in Florida by providing incentive payments to landowners. Applications will be accepted through August 12.

Now in its second year, the state-funded Sequestering Carbon and Protecting Florida Land Program is open to non-industrial, private landowners, a county or local government, or a legally organized and registered nonprofit organization, entity, or institution. Applicants may request funding for tree establishment practices on a minimum of 20 acres up to a maximum of 250 acres. The grant covers site preparation, purchasing seedlings, and tree planting.

“The initial investment of site preparation, seedlings, and planting is costly,” said Erin Albury, State Forester and Florida Forest Service Director. “The Sequestering Carbon and Protecting Florida Land Program helps landowners overcome the hurdle of establishment costs and works toward our mission of ensuring our state’s forest lands are available for future generations.”

To obtain an application or to learn more about the Sequestering Carbon and Protecting Florida Land Program, visit FDACS.gov/CarbonProgram.

