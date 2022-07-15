Alabama Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Underway (But You’ll Still Pay Tax In Some Locations)

Alabama’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday is underway until midnight Sunday. But you may not see the full savings, depend on where in Alabama you do your shopping.

The state’s 4-percent sales tax will be waived on certain school supplies selling for $50 or less, computers and software up to $750, clothing selling for $100 or less, and books up to $30.

But in some cities, however, you’ll still get charged local taxes.

Escambia County, Alabama, isn’t taking part, so in that county you will still be charged the 2-percent county tax. Brewton and Flomaton shoppers will also pay city sales tax, while Atmore and Brewton are waiving their local tax.

In Baldwin County, all eligible sales will be completely tax-free, except in the small town of Silverhill. In Mobile County, the full exemption applies everywhere, except there will be city tax in Saraland.

For the complete, detailed list of eligible items, click or tap here.

Florida’s two-week Back to School Sales Tax Holiday is July 25-August 7.

Source: Alabama Department of Revenue.