Alabama Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Underway (But You’ll Still Pay Tax In Some Locations)

July 15, 2022

Alabama’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday is underway until midnight Sunday. But you may not see the full savings, depend on where in Alabama you do your shopping.

The state’s 4-percent sales tax will be waived on certain school supplies selling for $50 or less, computers and software up to $750, clothing selling for $100 or less, and books up to $30.

But in some cities, however, you’ll still get charged local taxes.

Escambia County, Alabama, isn’t taking part, so in that county you will still be charged the 2-percent county tax. Brewton and Flomaton shoppers will also pay city sales tax, while Atmore and Brewton are waiving their local tax.

In Baldwin County, all eligible sales will be completely tax-free, except in the small town of Silverhill.  In Mobile County, the full exemption applies everywhere, except there will be city tax in Saraland.

For the complete, detailed list of eligible items, click or tap here.

Florida’s two-week Back to School Sales Tax Holiday is July 25-August 7.

Source: Alabama Department of Revenue.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 