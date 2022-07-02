AAA: Florida Fourth Of July Weekend Road Trips Expected To Be At Record Levels

AAA is predicting AAA predicts 2.6 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more during the Independence Day holiday weekend (June 30 – July 4). That’s 4% more than last year’s holiday, and just shy of 2019’s numbers.

AAA forecasts 2.3 million Flordians will take a holiday road trip – the most on record, dating back to 2001.

“The volume of travelers expected over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation.”