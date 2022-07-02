A Batman Backpack, Gun And 752 Grams Of Meth: ECSO Says Man Facing Multiple Charges

An Escambia County man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly threatening a woman and fleeing with a Batman backpack with a stolen gun and drugs.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year old Courtney Jamal Johnson became involved in an altercation with a woman at home on Kyle Drive, pulled out a handgun and threatened to hit her. He told her that if he actually had bullets in the gun, he would shoot her, deputies said. The woman fled to a neighbor’s house and called for help.

Johnson fled the scene with two backpacks, discarding them along the way. Deputies recovered both, one of which was a Batman backpack that contained a stolen firearm. Deputies also reported recovering 752 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, scales, plastic bags, and four Mason jars “full” of marijuana.

Johnson was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Saturday morning with bond set at $91,000.