988 Hotline Is The New National Suicide And Crisis Lifeline

July 17, 2022

Individuals experiencing a mental health crisis have a new way to reach out for help. Now they can simply call or text the numbers 9-8-8.

988 is the new free three-digit calling code that will route people to the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

When someone calls, texts, or chats the number, they will be connected to counselors who are trained to handle a wide range of mental health issues.

“All across our country, people are hurting.  They need help.  The good news is that getting that help just got a lot easier…988 will be available nationwide for individuals in crisis, and their loved ones, to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline more easily,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “This cross-government effort has been years in the making and comes at a crucial point to help address the mental health crisis in our country, especially for our young people.”

988 serves as a universal entry point so from anywhere in the U.S., callers can easily access 24/7 emotional support. Callers do not have to be suicidal to reach out. Trained crisis counselors can help individuals through whatever mental health challenges they are experiencing.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 