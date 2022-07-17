988 Hotline Is The New National Suicide And Crisis Lifeline

Individuals experiencing a mental health crisis have a new way to reach out for help. Now they can simply call or text the numbers 9-8-8.

988 is the new free three-digit calling code that will route people to the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

When someone calls, texts, or chats the number, they will be connected to counselors who are trained to handle a wide range of mental health issues.

“All across our country, people are hurting. They need help. The good news is that getting that help just got a lot easier…988 will be available nationwide for individuals in crisis, and their loved ones, to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline more easily,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “This cross-government effort has been years in the making and comes at a crucial point to help address the mental health crisis in our country, especially for our young people.”

988 serves as a universal entry point so from anywhere in the U.S., callers can easily access 24/7 emotional support. Callers do not have to be suicidal to reach out. Trained crisis counselors can help individuals through whatever mental health challenges they are experiencing.