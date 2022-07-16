Lookouts Beat The Wahoos 9-3

July 16, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos could not overcome a five-run first inning on Friday night, falling 9-3 to the Chattanooga Lookouts as their four-game winning streak came to a close.

Bubba Hollins provided the lone offensive highlight after a 53-minute pregame rain delay, his first home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Lookouts ambushed Pensacola starter Zach King (L, 0-2) in the first, scoring five runs on six singles to take an early 5-0 lead. They did the same in the fifth inning, as an Allan Cerda two-run homer anchored a four-run effort to put Chattanooga ahead 9-1.

Carson Spiers (W, 1-3) pitched well for the Lookouts, working 6.2 solid innings to earn his first Double-A win in 16 starts. The righty departed after allowing the Hollins homer in the seventh, but was given ample run support to pitch with ease all evening.

Pensacola’s bullpen was able to keep the Lookouts in single digits, as Eli Villalobos, Sean Reynolds and Jefry Yan combined for 4.2 scoreless innings of relief.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Saturday.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 