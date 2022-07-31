30,000 Pounds Of Food, School Supplies Distributed In Molino (With Photo Gallery)

July 31, 2022

Hundreds of local families received a  back to school boost Saturday during an event at the Molino Community Center.

There were 473 families that received boxes of food as over 300 vehicles passed through the  line. Volunteers also distributed 290 backpacks containing school supplies, 300 energy saving LED light bulbs, and 150 gift cards worth $10 each to Walmart.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

The event was hosted by Rep. Michelle Salzman, Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry, Sheriff Chip Simmons, ECUA board member Kevin Stephens, Senator Marco Rubio, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Jubilee Church, Florida Power & Light, International Paper, State Farm and other community partners.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 