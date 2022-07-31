30,000 Pounds Of Food, School Supplies Distributed In Molino (With Photo Gallery)

Hundreds of local families received a back to school boost Saturday during an event at the Molino Community Center.

There were 473 families that received boxes of food as over 300 vehicles passed through the line. Volunteers also distributed 290 backpacks containing school supplies, 300 energy saving LED light bulbs, and 150 gift cards worth $10 each to Walmart.

The event was hosted by Rep. Michelle Salzman, Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry, Sheriff Chip Simmons, ECUA board member Kevin Stephens, Senator Marco Rubio, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Jubilee Church, Florida Power & Light, International Paper, State Farm and other community partners.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.