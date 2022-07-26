30,000 Pound Food, School Supply Distribution Saturday In Molino

A food and back to school supply distribution will be held Saturday morning in Molino.

The event begins at 8 a.m, with line up no earlier than 7:30 a.m., at the Molino Community Center on Highway 95A while supplies last. There will also be a designated area for walk-up.

There will be 30,000 pounds of fresh food distributed, along with at least 100 full-size backpacks containing school supplies, a minimum of 150 $10 Walmart gift cards, and LED light bulbs.

The event is being hosted by Rep. Michelle Salzman, ECUA board member Kevin Stephens, Sheriff Chip Simmons and other community partners.

Pictured: Rep. Michelle Salzman and Sheriff Chip Simmons lead food into a vehicle during a April 2022 distribution in Century. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.