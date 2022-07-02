Man Tased, Charged With Biting ECSO Deputy At Century Post Office, Indecent Exposure

A man was tased after allegedly biting an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the Century Post Office Friday afternoon.

Isaac Levon Mitchell, 38, was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, resisting arrest without violence, and indecent exposure. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Saturday morning with bond set at $40,000.

According to the ECSO, Mitchell was acting erratically and exposing himself at the post office on North Century Boulevard.

Deputies attempted to take him into custody, but he was non-compliant with their orders and began to fight with deputies. During the fight, he bit one deputy on the hand, according to ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis. The deputy was taken to the hospital for examination, but Morgan said the injury was not severe.

Once in custody, Mitchell was transported to an area medical facility for evaluation and booked into jail late Friday night.

Pictured: A man was transported by Escambia County EMS after biting a deputy and getting tased Friday afternoon at the Century Post Office. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.