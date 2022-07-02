FHP Seeks Fatal Crash Witnesses In ‘Send Nudes’ Tahoe

July 18, 2022

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking two witnesses to a July 7 fatal crash in Escambia County.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and North W Street after 7 p.m. The wreck claimed the life of a 56-year old Escambia County woman and critically injured her 38-year old passenger.

The witnesses were in a black Chevrolet Tahoe with black aftermarket rims. The back window had “Send Nudes” written on it, troopers said.

The individuals stopped at the intersection but left prior to providing statements to troopers.

“We are simply trying to locate these individuals for questioning about the traffic crash only, they are not in trouble nor do they face any charges,” FHP Lt. Jason King said. “We would also like to extend this opportunity to any witnesses willing to come forward and speak to the Florida Highway Patrol, as it relates to this fatal crash.”

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or (850) 484-5000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 