FHP Seeks Fatal Crash Witnesses In ‘Send Nudes’ Tahoe

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking two witnesses to a July 7 fatal crash in Escambia County.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and North W Street after 7 p.m. The wreck claimed the life of a 56-year old Escambia County woman and critically injured her 38-year old passenger.

The witnesses were in a black Chevrolet Tahoe with black aftermarket rims. The back window had “Send Nudes” written on it, troopers said.

The individuals stopped at the intersection but left prior to providing statements to troopers.

“We are simply trying to locate these individuals for questioning about the traffic crash only, they are not in trouble nor do they face any charges,” FHP Lt. Jason King said. “We would also like to extend this opportunity to any witnesses willing to come forward and speak to the Florida Highway Patrol, as it relates to this fatal crash.”

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or (850) 484-5000.