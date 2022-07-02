Childers Lawsuit Dismissed In Fight Over Escambia Retirement Plan

A judge has ruled in favor of Escambia County in a countersuit by Escambia County Clerk Pam Childers over a retirement plan involving commissioners that does not cost the taxpayers anything.

Childers and the Escambia County Commission are battling over whether the county’s 401(a) annuity plan is in fact legal for elected officials and senior management. In late July 2021, Childers asserted that the state has told her that the county’s 401(a) annuity plan is illegal.

Okaloosa County Circuit Court Judge William Stone found that Childers’ suit is “almost wholly duplicative” of the lawsuit filed first by the BOCC against the clerk.

Childers claimed that as auditor of county funds, she is required by law to refuse to process an unlawful payment. She stopped making retirement plan payments for Commissioners Steven Barry, Robert Bender and Lumon May in January 2022 and sought an order requiring the commissioners to return previous payments.

The county, however, has asserted the plan is legal and Childers must disburse funds as lawfully directed.

The ruling dismissing Childers’ lawsuit means Escambia County’s lawsuit will move forward in ultimately deciding the issue.

“In the pleadings and arguments regarding this case the parties have spent a lot of time addressing personal and political disagreements, which from this Court’s disimpassioned analysis, are not germane to resolving the legal issues presented in this case,” Stone wrote. “At the heart of this controversy is the legal question of whether the County’s local retirement plan is unlawful as to elected officials.”

401(a) Annuity Program

It’s called a 401(a) annuity program, and under state statute was offered only to senior management service employees and commissioners that opt out of the Florida Retirement System (FRS). It’s available statewide, not just in Escambia County.

The plan does not cost Escambia County taxpayers anything extra when contributions are made in a timely fashion; the employee contributions are exactly the same whether or not the money goes into FRS or the annuity program. FRS has significant administrative overhead and fund liability that is funded from employee contributions. The 401(a) annuity plan participant costs are lower, so participants can earn significantly more retirement dollars.

Escambia County has offered a 401(a) annuity program to senior management employees and elected officials since 1997.