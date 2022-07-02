Blue Wahoos Head To All-Star Break With 7-5 Win

July 18, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos finished off the unofficial first half of their season with a 7-5 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday afternoon, taking five of six games in their homestand for a series win.

Paul McIntosh was 3-for-4 and Bubba Hollins hit a pivotal three-run double in support of A.J. Ladwig (W, 4-3), who pitched 5.0 solid innings.

The Blue Wahoos struck in the first against Spencer Stockton, the first of six different Chattanooga relievers in what amounted to a bullpen game, with a two-run double from Griffin Conine to take a 2-0 lead.

Alex McGarry hit a solo homer for the Lookouts in the second, and took a brief 3-2 lead in the fifth thanks to a Nick Quintana RBI double and Ivan Johnson RBI single. The lead would not last, however, as the Blue Wahoos turned the game around with a five-run bottom of the fifth.

J.C. Keys (L, 1-2) allowed singles to Ray-Patrick Didder and McIntosh before departing, and Stevie Branche loaded the bases with a walk to Conine before Hollins lifted a fly ball down the right field line that was misplayed into a bases-clearing double. J.D. Orr followed with an RBI single, and scored thanks to his second of three stolen bases and a wild pitch.

Johnson hit an RBI double and Leonardo Rivas hit an RBI single in the seventh to draw the Lookouts to a pair of runs at 7-5, but Sean Reynolds and Eli Villalobos (S, 6) got the final six outs to seal the Blue Wahoos win.

The Blue Wahoos will be off for the next four days as Major League Baseball plays the 92nd All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. They return to action on Friday in Biloxi as they take on the Shuckers.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos


