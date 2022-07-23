Wahoos Split Double With M-Braves

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos got great starting pitching on both ends of their doubleheader against the Mississippi Braves on Thursday, winning 3-1 in eight innings in game one behind Eury Pérez and falling 3-2 in game two despite six no-hit innings from Zach McCambley.

In game one, Eury Pérez was dominant once again. The 19-year-old, fresh off being named Miami’s representative to the prestigious SiriusXM Futures Game later this month, allowed only two hits and struck out 10 batters while completing 6.0 innings for the second time in his career.

One Braves hit, though, was a solo home run to Justin Dean to put Mississippi ahead 1-0. Freddy Tarnok was sharp as well, holding the Blue Wahoos to one single over 6.0 scoreless innings. Down to their last out in the seventh and final inning, Pensacola got a pinch-hit RBI single from Norel González to tie the game 1-1.

Josh Simpson (W, 4-1) kept the game tied in the bottom of the seventh to force an extra eighth inning, where the Blue Wahoos scored a pair of runs against Coleman Huntley III (L, 1-1). José Devers scored on a wild pitch to put the Blue Wahoos ahead 2-1, and Victor Victor Mesa delivered a two-out RBI single to extend the lead to 3-1. Simpson retired the Braves in order in the bottom of the inning to nail down the win.

In game two, the Blue Wahoos got a pair of early RBI hits from Devin Hairston to take a 2-0 lead in support of Zach McCambley. The righty pitched the best game of his Double-A career, striking out six batters and taking a no-hitter into the sixth and final inning.

Three outs away from the fourth no-no in Blue Wahoos history, McCambley issued a lead-off walk to Drew Lugbauer before departing with 100 pitches thrown. Colton Hock (L, 5-3) entered, and the All-Star reliever immediately gave up a single to Cade Bunnell to break up the no-hit bid. Riley Delgado followed with a bloop single to load the bases, followed by a pair of RBI groundouts to tie the game 2-2. Pinch hitter Yariel González ended the game with a walk-off single.

Tyler Ferguson (W, 3-1) was the fifth and final pitcher for Mississippi in the bullpen game, striking out three batters in the top of the seventh to earn the win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the M-Braves on Friday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos