Northview Cheerleaders Hold Back To School Mini Chief Cheer Clinic

The Northview High School cheerleaders Back To School Mini Chief Cheer Clinic was held Saturday at the school.

Campers ages 5-12 had an opportunity to learn individual cheer skills, partner stunts, a spirit dance, and more. They will have a chanceĀ to perform under the Friday night lights at an upcoming Northview football game.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.