Century Woman Charged With Battery Of Her Ex-Boyfriend And His New Girlfriend

A Century woman is facing charges after allegedly striking her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend before damaging his windshield.

Alliyiah Quarille Henderson, 26, was charged with two counts of battery domestic violence and criminal mischief.

It happened on Hecker Road in Century.

The victim, who is three months pregnant, told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that she was attacked while in the bed sleeping. She stated that she was struck several times by Henderson in the face and stomach.

Henderson also attacked her ex-boyfriend, who is the father of her child, after he separated her from the female victim, an arrest report states. After hearing a noise outside, he discovered the windshield of his 2003 Nissan Altima had suffered $300 in damage. Deputies reported finding a broken vase on the busted windshield.

The victims suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.

Henderson remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $6,000.