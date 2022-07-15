Escambia County Fire Rescue Welcomes 14 New Firefighters

Escambia County Fire Rescue has 14 new state certified firefighters.

The new recruits received over 200 hours of classroom lectures and hands-on training during a five week course.

“ECFR is proud of our recent fire cadets that have transitioned to certified firefighters,” said Deputy Fire Chief Paul Williams. “These firefighters went on to receive more than 200 hours of training that is beyond the minimum standards requirement. Our training division coordinated and scheduled an excellent training curriculum consisting of numerous ECFR instructors. These officers are the best at what they do and provide invaluable insight and training to these recruits. Rest assured, these firefighters have been prepared for the next leg of their journey. We hope they spend their career with us and realize this job requires that you continue to train and learn the entire time.”

The new firefighters have each been assigned to fire stations across the county.

“It’s always a good day when new faces join the team. It was a long road for them to get certified, and they put in a lot of effort and dedication,” said Fire Chief Jason Catrambone. “The learning has not stopped for them as they have chosen a career that requires constant training. They are now part of a family that will continue to support their journey and guide them to success.”

The newly-certified firefighters are:

Brett A. Boudreaux

Connor J. Creel

Jordan R. Ewing

Kenneth M. Fike

Niels H. Frage

Joseph M. Graczyk

Eli O. Jackson

Donovan J. Murphy

Brent A. Nesmith

Channin P. O’Connor

Joshua M. Reeves

Nicholas B. Speer

Jacob F. Stevenson

Jonathan T. Welch

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.