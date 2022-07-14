14-Time Convicted Felon That Escaped From Work Release Gets 20 Years For Burglary

July 30, 2022

A man with a long criminal history that recently escaped from an Escambia County work detail is headed to prison for two decades for a burglary last year.

Circuit Court Judge Amy Broderson sentenced Matthew David Shelters to 20 year on state prison as a habitual felony offender for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. He has a 15-years minimum mandatory as a prison releasee reoffender. He was previously released from prison on October 5, 2020.

On December 7, 2021, the victims found Shelters in their home rummaging through their belongings.

Shelters was previously convicted on 14 felony and 18 misdemeanor charges, according to Assistant State Attorney Elisibeth Davenport.

“Mr. Shelters has repeatedly shown that he is a danger to the community,” Davenport said.

Shelters has additional charges pending related to an escape from the Escambia County Work Camp on July 12. He will be arraigned on those charges on August 5.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 