Woman Charged With Reckless Murder For Fiery Flomaton Crash Last Month

A driver is now charged with reckless murder for the death of a man in fiery crash last month near Flomaton.

Emily Nicole Taylor, 21, was booked into the Escambia County (FL) Jail late Friday night as a fugitive from justice on an outstanding Alabama warrant for reckless murder. She was being held without bond awaiting extradition to Alabama.

Flomaton Police said Taylor was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu that left the roadway, struck a tree, overturned and burst into flames on May 15. Taylor was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to an area hospital. The passenger, 24-year old Jacob Maulden, was trapped in the vehicle and perished.

The crash happened about 1:25 a.m. May 13 on Old Atmore Road about a quarter mile east of Tulip Road, just a few hundred feet north of the Alabama-Florida state line.

The arrest warrant was issued after the Flomaton Police Department and Alabama State Troopers concluded their investigation and the evidence was reviewed by the Escambia County (AL) District Attorney’s Office.

The Flomaton and Friendship fire stations, along with the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, and McMillan EMS also responded to the crash.

