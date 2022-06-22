With No Candidates, How Will Century Fill Two Council Seats?

It appears two Century town council seats will be empty come January because the incumbents are not running again, and no one else qualified as candidates for the seats.

No one qualified by the state-mandated noon deadline on January 17 to run for Seat 3, currently held by Leonard White, and Seat 4, currently held by James Smith, Jr.

Century’s attorney, Matt Dannheisser, has offered a “preliminary thought” on how the seats can be filled, according to a council agenda. He said the seats will simply become vacant at the first council meeting in January. At that meeting, incumbent Sandra McMurray Jackson will be sworn in for another term; she was the only candidate to qualify for her seat and was automatically elected.

Then, at that January meeting, the three sitting council members will appoint two people to the vacant seats, as allowed by the town charter. The charter then specifies a special election will be set for 60 to 90 days later for the two seats.

Dannheisser is expected to provide a formal written recommendation to the town in about two weeks.

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford told NorthEscambia.com Tuesday afternoon that it will be up to the town to follow their charter to fill the seats. He said the town will be responsible for the cost of the special election.