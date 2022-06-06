Wahoos Win With Another Wild Walk-Off

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos walked off the Biloxi Shuckers for the third night in a row on Sunday, winning 7-6 thanks to four consecutive hit batsmen to end the game.

Trailing 6-4 going to the bottom of the ninth, the Blue Wahoos needed to put only one ball in play against Harold Chirino (L, 1-1) as Troy Johnston reached on an error, Griffin Conine drew a walk, and Luis Aviles Jr., Ray-Patrick Didder, Cobie Fletcher-Vance and Bubba Hollins were each plunked.

The Blue Wahoos took five of six from the Shuckers, four in walk-off fashion, and now lead the South Division by 3.5 games with 18 to play in the first half.

Pensacola starter Cody Mincey allowed a pair of two-run homers to Sal Frelick and Felix Valerio to put the Blue Wahoos in an early hole. J.D. Orr was an early offensive bright spot, walking and scoring from second on a wild pitch in the third and singling and scoring on an error in the fifth.

Trailing 6-2 in the seventh, Aviles Jr. brought home a run with a two-out RBI single, Pensacola’s only run-scoring hit of the game. Orr drove in another run in the eighth with an RBI groundout, and Dylan Bice (W, 1-0) worked a quiet ninth to keep the game 6-4.

Chirino threw 21 pitches, only nine for strikes, and hit the final four batters of the ballgame to send the Blue Wahoos to their third walk-off win in a row.

After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos embark on a six-game road trip to Birmingham on Tuesday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos