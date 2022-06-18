Wahoos Win Fourth in A Row

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their fourth in a row Friday night, defeating the Tennessee Smokies 3-1 thanks to a dominant pitching performance from Bryan Mitchell.

Mitchell (W, 1-0), with parts of six seasons of major league experience, put it all together in his third Blue Wahoos start. The righty allowed only one run on five hits over 7.0 innings, striking out seven without walking a batter.

The Blue Wahoos maintained their 4.5-game lead in the South Division with 8 to play in the first half. A combination of four Blue Wahoos wins or Biloxi losses will clinch Pensacola’s first playoff berth since 2019 and their first division title since 2017.

Mitchell locked horns with Smokies starter Javier Assad, with the two teams scoreless until a Bubba Hollins RBI single in the sixth put Pensacola ahead 1-0.

Smokies right fielder Alexander Canario led off the seventh with an opposite-field solo homer to tie the game 1-1, but the Blue Wahoos answered back in the bottom of the seventh against C.D. Pelham (L, 1-1). Paul McIntosh drew a leadoff walk before Griffin Conine blasted a go-ahead two-run homer to right field, putting Pensacola ahead 3-1.

Josh Simpson (S, 2) struck out five batters for a six-out save, his second of the series.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Tennessee Smokies on Saturday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos