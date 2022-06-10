Wahoos Split Doubleheader With Birmingham

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos split their modified doubleheader against the Birmingham Barons on Thursday, falling in the completion of Wednesday’s suspended game 5-1 but salvaging the nightcap 8-5.

Troy Johnston, the reigning Southern League Player of the Week, came through with a go-ahead, two-out, three-run homer in the seventh and final frame of game two.

The Blue Wahoos maintained their lead in the South Division by 3.5 games with 15 to play in the first half, pending other games throughout the league.

Game one was picked up in a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth, and Lenyn Sosa hit a solo homer for the Barons in the fourth against Anthony Maldonado (L, 2-3) to set the tone. Birmingham added a run in the fifth on a Raudy Read double, and a pair of runs in the seventh on a Sosa RBI single and passed ball. Sam Peralta (W, 2-3) kept the Blue Wahoos off the board in long relief, and only a ninth-inning homer for Paul McIntosh against Felix Paulino (S, 1) prevented a shutout.

In game two, the Blue Wahoos jumped ahead early against starter Kaleb Roper. José Devers whistled the first pitch of the game for a triple, and Ray-Patrick Didder followed with a two-run homer. After the Barons came back to tie the game against Pensacola starter Zach McCambley, Norel González blasted the Blue Wahoos ahead once more in the third with a three-run homer.

McCambley allowed a two-run homer to Ian Dawkins in the fifth, drawing the game to 5-4, and Eli Villalobos (W, 3-1) allowed an RBI single to Read in the sixth to blow a save and tie the game.

In the top of the seventh and final inning, Devers and Didder reached with two outs against Declan Cronin (L, 1-2) before Johnston drove a 1-2 pitch over the right-center wall for a go-ahead three-run homer. Villalobos worked a quiet bottom of the inning to lock down the win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Barons on Friday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos