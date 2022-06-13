Wahoos Lead Slips Away In 12 Inning Walk-off Loss

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos held three different leads after the eighth inning on Sunday afternoon, but couldn’t hold any of them in a 7-6, 12-inning loss to the Birmingham Barons.

Yoelqui Cespedes singled home the tying run for Birmingham in the bottom of the 12th, then scored from first on an Ian Dawkins walk-off single to help the Barons split the six-game series.

The Blue Wahoos maintained their 4.0-game lead in the South Division with 12 to play in the first half, pending other results in the league.

Cody Mincey turned in a quality start for the Blue Wahoos, allowing two runs over six innings, but Pensacola trailed 2-1 going to the seventh. Thomas Jones hit a one-out double, then scored on a wild pitch with a crafty slide to evade the tag from catcher Evan Skoug. Troy Johnston delivered a go-ahead two-run single moments later, giving the Blue Wahoos a 4-2 lead.

That lead would hold until the bottom of the ninth, when J.J. Muno hit his first homer of the year off Dylan Bice to tie the game 4-4. J.D. Osborne, who had homered earlier in the game, delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the tenth, but a fielding error from Cobie Fletcher-Vance in the bottom of the inning breathed new life into the Barons and allowed them to send the game to the 11th.

Pensacola was unable to score in the 11th against Taylor Broadway (W, 2-2), but neither were the Barons against Jefry Yan (L, 1-1) in the bottom half of the inning. Norel González gave the Blue Wahoos a 6-5 lead with an RBI single in the top of the 12th before the Barons rallied against Yan moments later to walk it off.

After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos welcome the Tennessee Smokies to Pensacola for a six-game series on Tuesday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos