Wahoos Extend Their South Division Lead With Shutout Of Tennessee

A.J. Ladwig continued his dominant month with 7.0 shutout innings as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos blanked the Tennessee Smokies 3-0 on Tuesday night.

At one hour and 55 minutes, the contest was the second-fastest nine-inning game in team history and the fastest at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Blue Wahoos extended their lead in the South Division to 4.0 with 11 to play in the first half, pending other results in the league.

Ladwig (W, 2-0) allowed a Chase Strumpf first-pitch double off the center field wall to begin the ballgame, but stranded him at third in a sign of things to come. The Smokies out-hit the Blue Wahoos 7 to 4, but went 0-for-6 with men in scoring position.

After two perfect innings from Smokies starter Ryan Jensen, Dalton Stambaugh (L, 3-1) took over and continued to keep the Blue Wahoos in check. Pensacola’s first hit left the yard, however, as Troy Johnston went deep off the scoreboard in right field in the fourth inning for a 1-0 lead.

Ladwig needed only 82 pitches to breeze through seven shutout innings, giving him 13.0 innings in the month of June without an earned run.

Pensacola added two more in the seventh on a two-run single from Norel González, and that was more than enough for Josh Simpson (S, 1). The lefty struck out four batters for a six-out save, his first of the season.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Tennessee Smokies on Wednesday.

by Eric Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos