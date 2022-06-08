Wahoos Coast To 10-1 Over Birmingham

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their fourth in a row on Tuesday night, opening up their six-game series against the Birmingham Barons with a blowout 10-1 victory.

A.J. Ladwig (W, 1-1) delivered a quality start for his first win in the Marlins organization, allowing only an unearned run over 6.0 solid innings.

The Blue Wahoos maintained their lead in the South Division by 3.5 games with 17 to play in the first half, pending other games throughout the league.

Ray-Patrick Didder opened up the scoring in the second with a solo homer, and Luis Aviles Jr. made Birmingham starter Jason Bilous (L, 3-5) pay for three walks in the third with a three-run homer of his own.

Troy Johnston and Paul McIntosh twice went back-to-back with RBI doubles in the fourth and sixth innings. Johnston, the reigning Southern League Player of the Week, finished 2-for-4 and McIntosh was 4-for-5 with 4 runs batted in.

Andrew McInvale and Josh Simpson relieved Ladwig with the game well in hand, facing the minimum over the final three frames to coast to victory.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Barons on Wednesday