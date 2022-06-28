Update: Roberts Circle Mobile Home Fire Cause Determined

Investigators have determined that a mobile home fire Saturday night was caused by a dryer vent.

The vent was “restricted” according to Escambia Fire Rescue in the mobile home in the 2000 block of Roberts Circle. When firefighters arrived about 9 p.m., smoke was visible from outside of the home.

“The home suffered significant damages but can be reoccupied after repairs,” ECFR stated.

The American Red Cross provided lodging for those that were displaced. There were no injuries.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.