Update: Roberts Circle Mobile Home Fire Cause Determined

June 28, 2022

Investigators have determined that a mobile home fire Saturday night was caused by a dryer vent.

The vent was “restricted” according to Escambia Fire Rescue in the mobile home in the 2000 block of Roberts Circle. When firefighters arrived about 9 p.m., smoke was visible from outside of the home.

“The home suffered significant damages but can be reoccupied after repairs,” ECFR stated.

The American Red Cross provided lodging for those that were displaced. There were no injuries.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 