Trial Set To Begin For One Of Three Suspects In 2020 Century Shooting Death

A jury trial is set to begin Tuesday for one of three people charged with a November 2020 shooting in Century that left one man dead and two others injured.

Tacorius Cordale Stallworth, 23, was indicted on one count of first degree murder for the death of Joseph Christopher Smith and two counts of aggravated battery for two others that were shot and survived. His trial is expected to take about two days.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting about 11:35 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, in the 8200 block of Alger Road, just off North Century Boulevard.

The victim, Joseph Christopher Smith, was found shot to death outside a shed near the mobile home. Multiple shell casings were found near the body, in the shed and leading away from the body. The inside of the shed had a couch, several chairs, tables and a lamp. The items were in a state of disarray with the lamp glass shattered.

Two other adult males were sitting near the mobile home when deputies arrived; both had been shot.

Suspect Jaran Britt Myles was recently sentenced to 45 years in state prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of his probation on a 2015 conviction for manslaughter with a firearm. After the November 2020 shooting, deputies arrested Myles at the Liquor Liquor Cabinet on Highway 29 at Old Chemstrand Road in Gonzalez. He attempted to hide a gun on the store shelves. He is awaiting trial on the murder and aggravated battery charges.

A third suspect, Emonee Demontae Long is also awaiting trial and is due back in court in August.