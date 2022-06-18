Trial Ends With Mistrial For Cantonment Man Accused Of Murdering His Navy Wife In 2001

The Cantonment man charged with the first degree premeditated murder of his wife over two decades ago walked out of a court a free an Friday night.

After four days of testimony and four hours of deliberations, an Escambia County jury was unable to reach a verdict Friday night, and the trial of Gregory Paul Malarik ended in a mistrial. The state is expected to try the case again.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Malarik in 2020 for the 2001 murder of his wife, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Sherri Malarik. Gregory Malarik, a former Navy Petty Officer 1st Class, was employed by the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The body of Sherri Lynn Malarik was found September 22, 2001, at about 8 a.m. inside a Dodge Caravan in the parking lot of the Winn Dixie and Movie Gallery at 1550 South Highway 29, less than three miles from the couple’s home.