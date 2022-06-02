Three Century Council Seats Up For Election This Year

Three seats on the Century Town Council will be up for election this year.

They are Seat 3, currently held by Leonard White; Seat 4, currently held by James Smith, Jr.; and Seat 5, currently held by Sandra McMurray Jackson.

The qualifying period for the seats is noon June 13 until noon June 17. A qualifying officer from the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office will be at Century Town Hall on Wednesday, June 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to accept qualifying paperwork.

Florida law allows the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office in Pensacola to accept and hold qualifying documents beginning 14 days prior to the start of qualifying, which was May 30. These documents will then be processed beginning at noon on June 13.

If there are only two candidates for a seat, they will be on the ballot in the general election on November 8. If there are three or more candidates for a seat, they will be on the August 23 primary ballot with a runoff in November if no candidate receives one vote more than 50 percent.

Pictured top: Leonard White, James Smith, Jr., and Sandra McMurray Jackson at the most recent Century Town Council meeting on May 3.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.