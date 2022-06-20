Texas Man Charged With Raping Escambia Teen He Met On App

The Bay Minette Police Department has charged a Texas man with raping a teen from Escambia County, Florida, that he met on a messaging app.

Bay Minette Police responded to a report of suspicious activity taking place in a vehicle at the Walmart parking lot at 701 McMeans Avenue. They found Jack Allen Henrichson, of Orange Grove, Texas, in the vehicle with a child under the age of 16 and determined that the child was in danger.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources discovered that the child was an unreported runaway from Escambia County.

Bay Minette investigators said Henrichson met the juvenile on the Kik messaging app. After communicating with the juvenile, Henrichson drove from Texas to Pensacola and picked up the child, according to police, before heading to Alabama. For the next four days, Henrichson and the juvenile stayed in Bay Minette until they were found by patrol officers in Walmart parking lot.

Bay Minette Police said he had sexually assaulted the victim at least three times.

Henrichson is charged with one count of second degree rape and two counts of second degree sodomy, plus unlawful possession of brass knuckles. He remained in the Baldwin County Jail without bond Monday morning.