Tate Softball Presents $31,000 From ‘Strike Out Cancer Game’ To American Cancer Society

The Tate Lady Aggies softball team has presented $31,000 in proceeds from this year’s Strike Out Cancer game to the local chapter American Cancer Society.

During the game in late March, Tate defeated West Florida 2-1 in a long 11 innings..

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.