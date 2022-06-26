Tate Aggies Youth Football Camp Is Monday And Tuesday

The Tate High School kids football camp is coming up Monday and Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. each day.

Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. Monday, and the fee is $40 paid by check, cash or card. No experience is needed in this camp for kids 8-13 years old.

The camp will be directed by the Tate coaching staff, assisted by Tate football players. This is an opportunity to work on fundamentals, practice agility, run through drills and learn about being part of a team.

Participants are not required to live in the Tate district.

Pictured: The 2021 Tate football camp. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.