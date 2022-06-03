Take Stock in Children Awards $242,000 In Scholarships To Escambia Graduates

Take Stock in Children and the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation awarded $242,000 in scholarships at a recent “Graduation & Unsung Hero Celebration”.

The event honored 19 graduating seniors who each received four-year tuition scholarships and a laptop computer. Also recognized were all of the volunteer mentors of our students and scholarship donors.

The 2022 Take Stock in Children graduates are:

Northview High

Miyhanna Davidson

Jonathan Gibbs

Paige Gibbs

Pensacola High

LaDarrien Kimble

Aidan Sidner-Palafox

Pine Forest High

Jakiah Henderson-Young

Jaydah Lett,

Makia Samuel

Washington High

Adrianna Blackmon

Abbie Brunson

Chelsea Hotopp

Rebecca KurauWilliam Ngo

West Florida High

Madison Hayes

Centyah Moye

Tho Pham

Matthew Setzer

Harley Walker

Okaloosa County transfer Malik Williams was also honored.

Take Stock in Children was established in 1995 as a non-profit organization in Florida operating locally under the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation. The program provides a unique opportunity for deserving low-income students to escape the cycle of poverty through education. Students are selected through a need-based application process in middle school, and comprehensive services continue through high school and include the students’ transition into college. Students receive college scholarships, caring volunteer mentors, college readiness skills, and hope for a better life.

Scholarships are funded through a unique public-private fundraising model in which local scholarship donations are matched by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation when scholarships are purchased each year. Laptops were donated through a program founded by Nick & Nathan Gupta and currently coordinated by Aiden Hayward.

Pictured top: From Northview High School, Take Stock in Children mentor Craig Exner, and students Miyhanna Davidson, Jonathan Gibbs, and Paige Gibbs. Pictured below: Members of the Take Stock in Children Class of 2022. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.