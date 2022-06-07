State Budget Includes $1.3 Million For New Water Meters In Century

The new budget recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis includes just over $1.3 million for new water meters for the Town of Century.

The funds would replace about 825 water meters with remotely readable radio-enabled units.

The $1,301,892 will be use to replace all of their approximately 825 existing water meters, moving from a manual read system to a radio reporting system. The town will purchase new meters that can be read remotely by radio, two mobile readers, and a base station with a laptop. Fund will also be used for mobilization, grass and landscape replacement and other associated costs.

According to the town, water meters are failing and service connections are leaking. Replacing the meters and repairing leaky connections will improve water quality. Due to limited staff, the town has only been able to replace about 20 meters annually, according to their funding request.

Water meters not otherwise replaced in Century are 11 years old, purchased in 2010 and installed in 2011.

Both commercial and residential meters will be replaced.

Pictured: Century Town Hall. NorthEscmabia.com photo, click to enlarge.