Silver Alert Issued For Missing Escambia Man That May Be Driving North To Alabama

June 3, 2022

A Florida Senior Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered 78-year old Escambia County man.

Jimmie Louis King was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 8300 block of Russell Avenue. King was wearing gray sweatpants and a blue and gray jacket. He is six-feet tall and 160 pounds.

King may be driving a white, 2002 Chevy Tahoe with Florida tag Z067IR. Authorities said he may be driving to the Frisco City, Alabama, area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or their local law enforcement agency.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 