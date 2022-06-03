Silver Alert Issued For Missing Escambia Man That May Be Driving North To Alabama

A Florida Senior Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered 78-year old Escambia County man.

Jimmie Louis King was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 8300 block of Russell Avenue. King was wearing gray sweatpants and a blue and gray jacket. He is six-feet tall and 160 pounds.

King may be driving a white, 2002 Chevy Tahoe with Florida tag Z067IR. Authorities said he may be driving to the Frisco City, Alabama, area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or their local law enforcement agency.