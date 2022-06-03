Shuckers Top Wahoos 10-7

Despite a strong offensive performance, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos couldn’t hold a pair of early leads in a 10-7 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday night.

Troy Johnston went 4-for-5 with a homer and three runs batted in, improving his batting average to .538 (21-for-39) through the first nine games of Pensacola’s homestand. The first baseman now has multi-hit games in 7 of his last 8 games dating back to last Wednesday, and is batting .298 on the season.

Johnston homered in the bottom of the first to give the Blue Wahoos a 1-0 lead, but it didn’t last long as Biloxi’s Cam Devanney answered in the second against Zach McCambley (L, 2-4) with a solo homer of his own. A Terence Doston RBI single in the fourth gave the Shuckers a 2-1 lead.

Griffin Conine followed a Johnston single in the fifth with a two-run homer, his eighth of the year, giving the Blue Wahoos a 3-2 advantage. The Shuckers retaliated once again in the sixth with a four-run frame, as RBI singles from Yeison Coca and Doston were followed by a two-run double from Felix Valerio to give Biloxi the lead for good.

Shuckers starter T.J. Shook (W, 1-0) completed 6.0 innings for his longest Double-A start, and Pensacola’s bullpen struggles enabled Biloxi to extend their advantage. Noah Campbell hit an RBI triple in the seventh against George Soriano, and Thomas Dillard and Tristen Lutz hit back-to-back homers against Colton Hock in the eighth before Doston capped the scoring with an RBI double in the ninth. Johnston added a two-run double in the eighth and Luis Aviles hit a two-run double in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough for the Blue Wahoos as they dropped their first game of the series.