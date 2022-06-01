Sandra Faye Mason

Mrs. Sandra Faye Mason, age 76, passed away, Monday, May 30, 2022 peacefully at her home in Atmore, AL; with her family at her bedside. She was a lifelong resident of Atmore, AL. She worked at Escambia Farm and Seed for many years. She also worked several years for Diamond Gasoline and Dr. Frances Delaine Salter.

Mrs. Mason valued her time she got to spend with her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, going to church, and playing Bunco with friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Herman (Carrie Smothers) Phillips, husband, Benny Mason, one infant daughter, and one sister, Patricia Wooten.

She is survived by her two sons, Josh (Sirissa) Mason, of Grand Bay, AL; Judd (Michelle) Mason, of Atmore, AL; one brother, Rodney “RP” Phillips, of Huxford, AL; three grandchildren, Michael Shawn Mason, Kari Nicole Mason, Jarren Matthew Mason, one great-grandchild, Aidan Reese Caraway, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC with Dr. Larry Beauchamp officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 3, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Steven Wooten, Joey Coker, Kenny Coker, Quence Caraway, Joshua Milstid, and Brad Adams.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. Atmore, AL. is in charge of all arrangements.