Residents Get Help With Government Issues During Molino Constituent Services Day

June 15, 2022

Local residents were able to receive the assistance they needed from various government offices during a Constituent Services Day in Molino Tuesday.

Rep. Michelle Salzman coordinated the event the Molino Community Center. Staff members were on hand from the offices of U.S. Senator Rick Scott, U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz and Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry. ECUA, Florida Power & Light, and Flood Defenders also took part.

“I need a new roof and have to deal with insurance, but can’t have insurance without the roof. It needs to be ready for the hurricane season,” Paula Maria Brown said. She stopped by to learn more from Salzmans’ office about the My Safe Florida Home program. She said the Constituent Services work day was a great idea to give citizens access to their representatives.

“It brings people together. It bring our leaders, our officers, our representatives to our neighborhood. We get to meet with them, and it’s such a great pleasure and a great privilege,” Brown said.

Gaetz District Aid Jason Boatwright said he was able to assist with a wide variety of issues, including hearing aides for a veteran and a Purple Heart issue for another veteran.

Over 80 people took part in Tuesday’s event, and Salzman said she hopes to coordinate another Constituent Services work day later this year.

Salzman also took the time to teach a little civics lesson to a young man that wanted to meet her.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 