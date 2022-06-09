Rain Halts Scoreless Game Between Wahoos And Barons In Birmingham

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Birmingham Barons played to a scoreless tie through three innings on Wednesday before rain forced the suspension of play.

Wednesday’s game will pick up on Thursday at 4:30 in the top of the fourth inning, with a 7-inning game to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.

Eury Pérez and Emilio Vargas traded zeroes through three innings, with only one hit for each team. Pérez struck out two batters and did not walk a batter, needing only 34 pitches to work 3.0 frames.

The Blue Wahoos lead the South Division by 3.5 games with 17 to play in the first half, pending other games throughout the league.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Barons on Thursday with a modified doubleheader.